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bash: set a trap to log errors

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Create main.sh and mark it as executable (chmod +x):

shell 
#!/usr/bin/env bash
set -euo pipefail

# Set a trap to handle errors and log them.
trap 'echo "Error occurred at line $LINENO. Command: $BASH_COMMAND"' ERR

false

Now execute it:

shell 
% ./main.sh
Error occurred at line 7. Command: false

This pattern is useful to debug failing (non-zero exit code) shell scripts.

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