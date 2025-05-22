bash: set a trap to log errors
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Create
main.sh and mark it as executable (
chmod +x):
shell
#!/usr/bin/env bash
set -euo pipefail
# Set a trap to handle errors and log them.
trap 'echo "Error occurred at line $LINENO. Command: $BASH_COMMAND"' ERR
false
Now execute it:
shell
% ./main.sh
Error occurred at line 7. Command: false
This pattern is useful to debug failing (non-zero exit code) shell scripts. ∎
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